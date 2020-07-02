Ironic Sans
Ironic Sans
It seemed like a good idea on paper.
David Friedman
008: The Art Of "Cool As Ice"
Yes, the Vanilla Ice movie. Yes, seriously.
David Friedman
What is Ironic Sans?
007: Birds on a Beach and Other Bugs
A story that's not really about birds, beaches, or bugs.
David Friedman
Oct 20
006: The Voter Fraud That Time Forgot
The true story of a huge scandal that nobody remembers.
David Friedman
Oct 13
005: Pop Culture Archaeology
If you’re familiar at all with Marc Tyler Nobleman, it’s likely because his nonfiction kids’ book Bill the Boy Wonder was adapted as the Hulu documenta…
David Friedman
Oct 6
004: Turturro Time
I don't need a watch. I have John Turturro.
David Friedman
Sep 29
003: Robots and Comics
A peek inside the robot lab of a comic book artist's son
David Friedman
Sep 22
002: "It's One Person" 200,000 Times
It's sort of about politics. But it's more about human lives.
David Friedman
Sep 15
001: Like Proust But For Email
The first issue of a new newsletter. No pressure.
David Friedman
Sep 8
Ironic Sans
What is Ironic Sans?
