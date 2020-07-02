008: The Art Of "Cool As Ice"Yes, the Vanilla Ice movie. Yes, seriously.
Oct 27
| 5
007: Birds on a Beach and Other BugsA story that's not really about birds, beaches, or bugs.
Oct 20
| 1
006: The Voter Fraud That Time ForgotThe true story of a huge scandal that nobody remembers.
Oct 13
| 1
004: Turturro TimeI don't need a watch. I have John Turturro.
Sep 29
| 2
003: Robots and ComicsA peek inside the robot lab of a comic book artist's son
Sep 22
| 1
002: "It's One Person" 200,000 TimesIt's sort of about politics. But it's more about human lives.
Sep 15
| 2
001: Like Proust But For EmailThe first issue of a new newsletter. No pressure.
Sep 8
| 2
|1
000: What's Ironic Sans?(It seemed like a good idea on paper.)
Aug 3
| 1
|1
