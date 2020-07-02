Ironic Sans
Yes, the Vanilla Ice movie. Yes, seriously.
David Friedman
Oct 27
A story that's not really about birds, beaches, or bugs.
David Friedman
Oct 20
The true story of a huge scandal that nobody remembers.
David Friedman
Oct 13
If you’re familiar at all with Marc Tyler Nobleman, it’s likely because his nonfiction kids’ book Bill the Boy Wonder was adapted as the Hulu documenta…
David Friedman
Oct 6
I don't need a watch. I have John Turturro.
David Friedman
Sep 29
A peek inside the robot lab of a comic book artist's son
David Friedman
Sep 22
It's sort of about politics. But it's more about human lives.
David Friedman
Sep 15
The first issue of a new newsletter. No pressure.
David Friedman
Sep 8 1
(It seemed like a good idea on paper.)
David Friedman
Aug 3 1
