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Moving to Ghost 👻
This is a quick post to let you know that Ironic Sans is not publishing on Substack going forward and has moved to https://ironicsans.ghost.io/
Jan 8, 2024
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David Friedman
1
December 2023
How Are You? Just Give Me Your Stock Answer.
No, really. I want to know your stock answer.
Dec 19, 2023
•
David Friedman
12
23
Gift Guide For Fictional Characters
What to buy your favorite imaginary person for the holidays
Dec 5, 2023
•
David Friedman
3
2
November 2023
Have You Heard About Montana?!
In which I pander to Montana
Nov 21, 2023
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David Friedman
7
9
A Celebrity in Every Taxi
An oral history of NYC’s talking taxi program
Nov 7, 2023
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David Friedman
8
4
1
October 2023
Why I’m Still Not Sick of ChatGPT
(But maybe you are)
Oct 24, 2023
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David Friedman
10
5
I Can’t Believe The Navy Gave Me So Much Access
How a simple ask opened the Navy’s doors
Oct 10, 2023
•
David Friedman
5
4
September 2023
Where “Matrix Ping Pong” Came From
Japan’s Meme-Making TV Show
Sep 26, 2023
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David Friedman
4
1
1
I have such a migraine
I can’t even see what I’m typing
Sep 12, 2023
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David Friedman
12
8
August 2023
The Great Emu War
Based on True Events
Aug 29, 2023
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David Friedman
8
2
2
The Magician, The Artist & The Mathematician
Spoiler: They’re all the same person
Aug 15, 2023
•
David Friedman
4
New Evidence in 100-Year-Old Claim of Amateurs Accomplishing What Experts Couldn’t
Did four Average Guys who claimed to climb Denali really do it?
Aug 1, 2023
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David Friedman
7
© 2026 David Friedman
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